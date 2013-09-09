BRIEF-Ameris Bancorp announces commencement of subordinated notes offering
BUDAPEST, Sept 9 Hungary's energy wholesaler MVM on Monday signed a financing agreement with the Bank of China, the Hungarian government's external affairs and foreign trade secretary Peter Szijjarto said.
Szijjarto told a news conference the deal is worth 300 million euros ($395 million), including a 200 million euro loan agreement.
The agreement is for general financing of the company and not for any specific project, MVM spokesman Gyorgy Felkai told Reuters. ($1 = 0.7600 euros) (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Anthony Barker)
* Says RIMCO EGT Investment buys 128.1 mln company's shares at EGP 8.13 per share Source: (http://bit.ly/2mWUUoL) Further company coverage:
* Poland would like to convert 30-35 percent of outstanding 1.4 billion zlotys ($344 million) of obligations to bondholders of state coal producer KHW into shares of the merged state coal firm PGG, a deputy energy minister said on Monday.