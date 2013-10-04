BUDAPEST Oct 4 Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo
has decided to inject 37.5 billion forints ($172.38 million)
worth of capital into its loss-making Hungarian bank unit CIB
Bank, the Hungarian bank said in a statement on Friday.
Intesa already injected 36.5 billion forints into CIB in
June.
According to financial supervisory data, CIB posted a 127
billion forints loss last year which accounted for almost half
of the total loss of Hungarian banks burdened by a surge in
taxes in the past years.
CIB posted a further loss of 58 billion forints in the first
half of 2013.
($1 = 217.5395 Hungarian forints)
(Reporting by Sandor Peto)