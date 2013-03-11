* Brussels raises concerns over amendments
* Forint plunges to 9-month lows against euro
* Critics say changes erode system of checks and balances
* EU has limited influence on member states
By Krisztina Than and Marton Dunai
BUDAPEST, March 11 Hungary defied the European
Union on Monday and changed its constitution to limit the powers
of its constitutional court, one of the few institutions that
has stood up to Viktor Orban, the combative prime minister.
Parliament, dominated by Orban's party, voted for a set of
government-backed constitutional amendments, despite warnings
from the European Union, the U.S. government and human rights
groups that the changes could undermine Hungary's democracy.
"There are no longer any doubts whether there is a
constitutional democracy in Hungary - there isn't one," said
Marta Pardavi, co-chair of the Hungarian Helsinki Committee, a
human rights organisation.
European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso's office
said the amendments "raise concerns with respect to the rule of
law", which Hungary needs to address with Brussels.
Brussels sees the vote as the latest move to assert power
over other branches of the state by Orban, a charismatic former
youth democracy activist who took power in 2010 with a
super-majority that lets him amend the constitution.
In the past three years he has pushed through changes that
opponents say undermine the independence of the media, central
bank, judiciary and other institutions.
Orban's supporters deny infringing on democracy. They say
criticism of the constitutional changes has been whipped up by
international businesses angry that Orban's government has made
foreign electricity firms cut charges to Hungarian households.
"Hungary won't just let this happen," Antal Rogan, head of
the parliamentary faction of Orban's Fidesz party, said in a
speech in the chamber on Monday.
"We won't allow either any international business lobby or
the political forces that speak on their behalf to interfere
with the decisions of the Hungarian parliament."
The dispute underscores the limited ability of the European
Union to rein in its members, even when Brussels believes they
risk breaching the EU's founding principles of rule of law and
respect for human rights.
Barroso telephoned Orban on Friday to voice his concerns,
but Hungarian lawmakers ignored his request to delay the vote.
German Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle also expressed
concern, saying the independence of constitutional courts was
one of the values shared by EU members.
"This is very important for us and I do not have to deny
that I am concerned about these latest developments in Hungary,"
he told reporters in Brussels shortly before the vote.
The constitutional amendments were backed by 265 lawmakers
in the 386-seat chamber, with 11 votes against and 33
abstentions.
OPPOSITION PROTEST
About 1,500 Orban opponents protested against the amendments
on Monday evening in a square near the office of the Hungarian
president, an Orban ally. The opposition though is too weak and
divided to mount a serious challenge.
"Obviously, we can't achieve much," said Benjamin Markus,
23, one of the protesters. "But we are here because it's better
than staying at home and doing nothing."
Earlier, the forint currency fell more than one
percent against the euro to new 9-month lows because of concerns
about the vote in parliament and steps by Orban to cement his
control over the central bank. It later recovered some ground.
The package of changes has revived suspicions among Orban's
opponents, and some foreign states, that the 49-year-old prime
minister is eroding Hungary's system of checks and balances so
he can rule without challenge.
A powerfully built, soccer-playing father of five who came
to prominence as a handsome activist in the last days of
Communist rule, Orban is charismatic, very intelligent and
forceful, say people who have met him.
He has already been accused of risking economic stability
after imposing hefty "crisis taxes" on foreign-owned businesses,
of stacking institutions with his loyalists, and of stoking
nationalist sentiment to win votes.
The outside world's levers of influence on Hungary are
limited. Its biggest vulnerability has been its status as
central Europe's most indebted nation. But earlier this month
the government sold $3.25 billon worth of bonds, removing any
need to call on Brussels or the International Monetary Fund for
financial help in the near term.
Orban's government says it has the right to use its
parliamentary mandate to reform a constitution it calls a
hangover from Communist rule.
Monday's changes include allowing the constitutional court
to challenge laws only on procedural grounds, not on their
substance, and scrapping all decisions made by the court before
2012, discarding a body of case law often used as reference.
The focus on the court is significant because earlier this
year it blocked a Fidesz proposal to change voter registration
rules. That was one of the few occasions when Orban has been
forced to drop one of his initiatives.
The government said another measure adopted on Monday showed
it was listening to European concerns about the rule of law.
That measure watered down earlier legislation on the early
retirement of judges that critics said would allow the
government to stack courts with its loyalists.