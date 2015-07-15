BUDAPEST, July 15 Hungary's construction sector
output grew by 2.3 percent year-on-year in May after a 10.8
percent annual expansion in April, the Central Statistics Office
(KSH) said on Wednesday.
Output in May was 3.1 percent below the previous month based
on seasonally and calendar-adjusted data.
In the first five months, construction sector output rose
7.7 percent year-on-year.
Building construction fell by 5 percent from the same time
last year, while other types of constructions - mainly roads,
railways and other infrastructure projects - made up for that,
increasing by 8.7 percent.
Contracts for future construction projects showed a
declining trend. New building contracts signed in May expanded
by an annual 4.2 percent by volume, while other projects showed
a 6.3 percent decline.
The stock of contracts has shrunk continuously in recent
months, leading to a 41.3 percent annual fall in the stock of
orders. Building construction contracts fell by 18.3 percent,
while other construction contracts plummeted by 46.1 percent.
(Reporting by Marton Dunai)