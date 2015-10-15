BUDAPEST Oct 15 Hungary's construction sector
output fell by 6.1 percent year-on-year in August after a 0.2
percent annual rise in July, the Central Statistics Office (KSH)
said on Thursday.
On a monthly basis, output was 3.6 percent lower than in
July based on seasonally and calendar-adjusted data, it said. In
the first eight months, construction sector output rose by 4.7
percent year-on-year.
The volume of new contracts signed in August fell by an
annual 10.6 percent. The stock of contracts at the end of the
month was 48 percent lower than a year earlier after falls in
new orders seen in the last year, the KSH said.
(Reporting by Marton Dunai)