BUDAPEST, June 15 Output in Hungary's construction sector rose 22.1 percent year on year in April, a slowdown after 33.3 percent rise in March February, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Thursday.

In 2016, output was 18.8 percent lower than in 2015.

The KSH said the rise could be seen both in buildings, where the construction of industrial and storage facilities was the main driver, and in other construction. Road and rail construction continued to expand compared with a low base.

The volume of new orders rose by 30.6 percent in April from the same time last year while the total volume of orders at the end of the month was 92.4 percent higher than the low base registered a year earlier. (Reporting by Sandor Peto Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)