VIENNA Jan 20 The recent weakening of the
Hungarian forint versus the euro is not justified by
the country's strong economic fundamentals, which warrant a
stable exchange rate, Economy Ministry State Secretary Gabor
Orban said on Tuesday.
Orban told Reuters on the sidelines of a Euromoney
conference in Vienna that Hungary's growth was strong and its
vulnerability had decreased significantly.
"Economic trends did not justify the forint weakening we saw
towards the end of last year," Orban said, adding that neither
the extent nor the pace of the forint's recent easing was a
cause for concern at this stage.
He said the Hungarian economy ministry would send Hungarian
legislation on the conversion of forex mortgages and fair
banking to Croatia and Poland to help advise the two countries
as they try to resolve their problem with foreign-currency
loans.
