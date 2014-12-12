BUDAPEST Dec 12 Hungary's local governments are
still grappling with more than 1 trillion forints ($4 billion)
of debt despite a relief programme that was supposed to resolve
the burden, Interior Minister Sandor Pinter said.
State news agency MTI quoted Pinter as saying on Friday that
municipal governments, which have not been allowed to take out
loans or issue bonds on their own since the debt relief scheme
wrapped up last year, have been using companies they own to
borrow instead.
"Often municipal governments' thinking does not reflect the
responsibility that goes with public service, with managing
public money, even if it comes from the state," Pinter said.
He urged a review to see whether the municipalities can
manage their debts or the state has to step in again.
Hungary's government has helped out 2,078 of the 3,200 local
governments, taking over 1.37 trillion forints worth of debt in
the past few years.
It also took over major municipal functions such as health
care and education and introduced strict controls over the way
towns and cities can spend money.
But Pinter said fiscal irresponsibility was still widespread
and many municipalities were planning their budgets with big
deficits they expect the government to plug.
Hungary's national debt, at around 80 percent of gross
domestic product (GDP), is the highest among its regional peers,
comparing with 45 percent in the Czech Republic and 56 percent
in Poland. The municipal debt that the government assumed
included a portion in Swiss francs.
Hungary's central state debt, which is used to calculate the
GDP/debt ratio, does not include municipal debt.
Most of Hungary's major municipalities are controlled by the
ruling Fidesz party, which scored a landslide victory in local
elections in October.
($1 = 248.0500 forints)
(Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)