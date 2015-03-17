BUDAPEST, March 17 Hungary is encouraging retail investors burned in the recent collapse of several brokerage firms to buy government debt, extolling the safety of savings held with the treasury.

Three brokerages have had their licences suspended by the National Bank of Hungary in recent weeks, for reasons ranging from regulatory shortcomings to clients' cash going missing. It's unclear when, if ever, the suspensions will be lifted.

While the licenses are suspended, clients cannot get access to securities or other assets held by the firms. They are supposed to be reimbursed, but that may take weeks.

Once they are, Budapest hopes some of the insured savings will find their way into government debt. In the case of one brokerage, Buda-Cash, and four small banks linked to it, that amounts to more than 100 billion forints ($349.41 million).

"It is not necessary to open an account at a brokerage to buy government papers, and the Hungarian state stands behind government bonds," Economy Minister Mihaly Varga told a news conference. "Therefore, they are perfectly safe."

It would also help Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government. Orban wants to increase domestic funding and reduce the share of international investors and foreign-currency financing in its debt portfolio.

As part of that effort, government debt agency AKK will increase the number of products offered to households in the coming months, Varga said. At the end of February, retail investors held about 2.5 trillion forints worth of government debt, he said.

AKK Chief Executive Gyorgy Barcza, who was also at the news conference, said it was hard to draw conclusions about the effect of the brokerage scandals on retail savings trends. Higher yields offered from February have boosted demand among households, he said, but two factors muddied the picture.

"One is that there are new purchases and redemptions on a daily basis," Barcza said. "In March, there were two large retail government paper expiries, where we do not yet see the re-investment leg." About 70 to 80 percent of households usually roll their savings over, he said.

He said it would take a few more weeks to see the outcome. Demand would depend on how fast depositors were reimbursed, among other factors, he said.

Barcza said these investors could either decide to keep their savings at home, choosing a wait-and-see approach, or re-invest them. ($1 = 286.2 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Larry King)