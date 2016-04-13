(Adds more details, debt agency)
BUDAPEST, April 13 Hungary has mandated the Bank
of China Ltd to arrange a yuan-denominated sovereign bond of
benchmark size, which would be the first such issue from Central
Europe.
The announcement fits into the plans of Prime Minister
Viktor Orban's government, whose efforts to build closer
economic ties with China have involved joint projects in finance
and infrastructure in the past few years.
The debt agency AKK said in a statement on Wednesday that
the bond would be a "dim sum" bond, or an offshore yuan bond
issued outside China, and the issue and pricing would depend on
market conditions. The AKK declined further comment on the size.
Hungary had penciled in 1 billion euros of foreign currency
bonds for 2016, as it plans to refinance most of its foreign
currency debt expiries of 4.8 billion euros this year from
forint-denominated issuance, the AKK said in
December.
The country has not tapped international markets since 2014
as it has shifted its debt refinancing towards
forint-denominated papers.
The country already canvassed potential investors on their
interest in a possible yuan-denominated sovereign bond in
January in a road show, but it did not issue a bond then.
Poland has also met Chinese banks to organise a yuan bond
issue worth up to half a billion dollars. It will decide when to
tap the market after meeting the Chinese financial regulator in
April, Poland's deputy finance minister said last
month.
China's offshore yuan bond market had its best monthly
performance in March, according to indexes, and participants say
the near-term outlook is good, given improved offshore yuan
liquidity and shortage of supplies in the primary
market.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Sandor Peto; Editing by Tom
Heneghan)