* Massive protest shows Fidesz support still strong
* Rally comes after government backed down in row with EU
* IMF/EU deal needed, more respect for Hungary-protesters
By Marton Dunai
BUDAPEST, Jan 21 More than 100,000 people
rallied on Saturday in a show of support for the embattled
Hungarian government, as it prepares to compromise in a bitter
row with the European Union to secure a vital loan.
Labelled a "March of Peace" the demonstration was by far the
largest rally since the government took power in May 2010, in
what analysts said was a reminder that Prime Minister Viktor
Orban's Fidesz party remains a potent political force.
Orban's centre-right government, accused by Brussels of
threatening the independence of the media, judiciary and central
bank, backed down earlier this week, aiming to prop up its
battered forint currency and keep access to financial markets.
The government has said it will work out details of
necessary legal changes by Monday after the European Commission
started infringement procedures in the three areas, saying
Budapest's new laws failed to comply with EU rules.
Orban is travelling to Brussels on Tuesday to try to hammer
out a political agreement with EU Commission President Jose
Manuel Barroso, in order to be able to start formal talks with
the EU and International Monetary Fund about a loan deal.
Amid the diplomatic wrangle and market swings the government
has also seen its popular support dwindle and big demonstrations
against its policies have become regular.
According to a fresh opinion poll, 84 percent of people
think things are going in the wrong direction, although the
opposition is fragmented and Fidesz still commands the support
of about 1.5 million voters in the country of 10 million.
"Those who are here, many of us also think things are not
going in a good direction," Bela Petrik, a 22-year-old economy
student from Budapest, said at Budapest's Heroes Square as
people gathered for a march to parliament.
"But these mistakes should not lead to speculative attacks
that serve the interests of nobody except the speculators."
NO COLONY OF THE WEST
The organisers of the rally, billionaire Gabor Szeles, news
magazine editor Andras Bencsik and others said the rally was to
show Hungary would not bow to the West.
"We won't be a dominion, we don't want to be a colony,"
Bencsik told the crowd. "This is our message to those abroad.
"The other is we fully support Viktor Orban, and we are proud of
what we achieved at the 2010 elections."
Political analyst Zoltan Kiszelly said the size of the
crowd was a clear message that Fidesz was by far the strongest
political force in the country.
"They have shown the political left that the street does not
belong to them," Kiszelly told Reuters. "And they have sent a
message to the government's partners abroad to stop trying to
tell us what to do, the government is doing fine."
"The way the Italian or the Greek governments were removed
will not work in Hungary, and early elections are out of the
question with this kind of public support."
Judit Marcsok, a 43-year-old homemaker from Mogyorod, said
she was appalled at the tone EU politicians used in their
critique of Hungary.
"I was completely enraged when socialist and liberal MEP's
screamed this week in Strasbourg, with veins on their necks
bulging, at the Hungarian prime minister," she said. "This is no
way to negotiate, this is no attitude to any country."
(Reporting by Marton Dunai; editing by Andrew Roche)