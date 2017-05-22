BUDAPEST May 22 Hungary's central bank offers
to accept 200 billion forints ($730.67 million) worth of funds
from commercial banks in its 3-month deposit tool at a tender on
Wednesday, the National Bank of Hungary said on Reuters page
on Monday.
The bank will hold a rate meeting on Tuesday where it is
expected to keep its base rate on hold at 0.9 percent and keep
borrowing costs steady at least until 2019 because a jump in
economic growth is unlikely to boost inflation.
But next month the bank is likely to lower its 500
billion-forint cap on 3-month deposits to 350 billion forints at
the end of September, according to analysts' median forecast.
($1 = 273.72 forints)
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)