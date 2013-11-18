BUDAPEST/LONDON Nov 18 Hungary has launched a sale of a 10-year dollar-denominated bonds with initial price guidance of 350-360 basis points over the corresponding U.S. Treasuries, Thomson Reuters news and analysis service IFR reported on Monday.

Economy Minister Mihaly Varga said earlier this month that Hungary planned to issue about $2 billion in foreign currency debt in the remainder of the year ahead of a 1 billion euro repayment due in January.

The prices of its bonds have benefitted from fund flows into emerging markets from the U.S. in the past two years, but there are concerns that sentiment may turn against sovereign issuers in the developing world if the Federal Reserve starts to taper monetary stimulus next year.

Hungary last issued dollar bonds in February in its first international issue for two years. Then it placed a total of $3.25 billion of five- and 10-year paper at yields of 335-345 basis points over the equivalent Treasuries.

The new issue will be managed by BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs, the Government Debt Agency (AKK) said.

S&P has a 'BB' long-term sovereign credit rating for Hungary, while Moody's rates the country 'Ba1'. The outlook is negative on both ratings.

Fitch rates Hungary BB-plus with a stable outlook. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan and Sandor Peto; editing by Patrick Graham)