BUDAPEST Nov 8 Hungary's foreign currency mortgage repayment scheme poses risks to its banking sector's stability and the economy's ability to grow, the European Central Bank said on Tuesday.

The scheme, open from October to December, allows Hungarians to repay foreign currency mortgages at well below market rates, at 180 forints to the Swiss franc and 250 forints to the euro .

"The one-off losses for the Hungarian banking system from the repayment of foreign currency mortgages under the law could adversely affect banks' capital position at a time when their ability to accumulate capital by retaining earnings remains constrained, in part, by the financial sector tax introduced last year," the ECB said.

It said the scheme may put pressure on the forint, raise risk premia on Hungarian assets, push up domestic interest rates, weigh on economic growth by cutting lending and cause concern over investor rights in Hungary. (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by John Stonestreet)