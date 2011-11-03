* To hold regular talks with banks, fin. watchdog -Matolcsy
* Banks to put forward ideas to tackle fx debt problem-Bank
Assoc
* So far 23,000 debtors used fx mortgage repayment
scheme-PSZAF
BUDAPEST, Nov 3 Hungary's government will work
with banks to find a solution to tackle households' foreign
currency debt, the economy minister said on Thursday, signalling
a policy shift by the government which had failed to consult
banks on its recent measures.
Economy Minister Gyorgy Matolcsy said that a new chapter
would start in relations between the government and the
financial sector.
"The intention of the government is comprehensive
cooperation to resolve the foreign currency debt problem and the
creation of financial resources needed for a turn in economic
growth," he told a news conference.
He said the government did not have a single solution which
would work as a "magic wand" to tackle the problem of
households' huge foreign currency mortgage burden, denominated
mostly in Swiss francs.
Matolcsy also told a news conference after talks with the
head of Hungary's bank association and the financial market
watchdog, that the cabinet would not take further new measures
regarding the foreign currency debt issue in coming weeks.
He said he would hold regular talks with the bank
association from now on.
Mihaly Patai, head of the Bank Association, told the same
news conference that the chief executives of six banks would
work on a "complex" solution for the foreign currency mortgage
problem. These banks include OTP , CIB Bank -- a unit of
Intesa Sanpaolo, and Austria's Erste Bank .
He said banks would put forward ideas within two weeks on
how to tackle the Swiss franc debt problem. In the meantime, the
government will not come forward with new steps, both Patai and
Matolcsy said.
The head of the financial watchdog PSZAF added that in the
first 3 weeks of October, some 23,000 people took advantage of
the government's recent foreign currency mortgage repayment
programme, causing losses of about 33 billion forints to the
country's banks.
Hungary's government did not consult the banks before it
launched the controversial scheme in September, which allows
mortgage holders to repay their loans at exchange rates well
below current market rates.
This scheme is seen potentially causing huge losses to
banks, and has weighed on the forint which hit close
to 310 to the euro earlier this week, its weakest levels since
March-April 2009.
Matolcsy also said the government decided to raise the
capital of state development bank MFB by 60 billion forints,
which should allow the bank to extend financing worth 600
billion to the economy to help boost growth.
The government built next year's draft budget on a growth
projection of 1.5 percent but the central bank said growth would
only come in at 0.6 percent, which poses a risk to the budget.
Gyorgy Barta, an analyst at CIB Bank, said the mortgage
repayment scheme was attractive to many people, but most of them
are not able to take advantage of it.
"For those who cannot participate, those that are worst off,
the scheme actually worsens the situation by weakening the
forint through higher FX demand, and by higher risk costs," he
said.
"If the government were to force banks to offer forint loans
to repay the FX loans at the preferential rates, that would
cause even larger losses. Seeing as they have sat down to
negotiate with banks, I do not see that happening at this
point."
(Reporting by Krisztina Than/Marton Dunai; editing by Stephen
Nisbet)