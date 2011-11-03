* To hold regular talks with banks, fin. watchdog -Matolcsy

BUDAPEST, Nov 3 Hungary's government will work with banks to find a solution to tackle households' foreign currency debt, the economy minister said on Thursday, signalling a policy shift by the government which had failed to consult banks on its recent measures.

Economy Minister Gyorgy Matolcsy said that a new chapter would start in relations between the government and the financial sector.

"The intention of the government is comprehensive cooperation to resolve the foreign currency debt problem and the creation of financial resources needed for a turn in economic growth," he told a news conference.

He said the government did not have a single solution which would work as a "magic wand" to tackle the problem of households' huge foreign currency mortgage burden, denominated mostly in Swiss francs.

Matolcsy also told a news conference after talks with the head of Hungary's bank association and the financial market watchdog, that the cabinet would not take further new measures regarding the foreign currency debt issue in coming weeks.

He said he would hold regular talks with the bank association from now on.

Mihaly Patai, head of the Bank Association, told the same news conference that the chief executives of six banks would work on a "complex" solution for the foreign currency mortgage problem. These banks include OTP , CIB Bank -- a unit of Intesa Sanpaolo, and Austria's Erste Bank .

He said banks would put forward ideas within two weeks on how to tackle the Swiss franc debt problem. In the meantime, the government will not come forward with new steps, both Patai and Matolcsy said.

The head of the financial watchdog PSZAF added that in the first 3 weeks of October, some 23,000 people took advantage of the government's recent foreign currency mortgage repayment programme, causing losses of about 33 billion forints to the country's banks.

Hungary's government did not consult the banks before it launched the controversial scheme in September, which allows mortgage holders to repay their loans at exchange rates well below current market rates.

This scheme is seen potentially causing huge losses to banks, and has weighed on the forint which hit close to 310 to the euro earlier this week, its weakest levels since March-April 2009.

Matolcsy also said the government decided to raise the capital of state development bank MFB by 60 billion forints, which should allow the bank to extend financing worth 600 billion to the economy to help boost growth.

The government built next year's draft budget on a growth projection of 1.5 percent but the central bank said growth would only come in at 0.6 percent, which poses a risk to the budget.

Gyorgy Barta, an analyst at CIB Bank, said the mortgage repayment scheme was attractive to many people, but most of them are not able to take advantage of it.

"For those who cannot participate, those that are worst off, the scheme actually worsens the situation by weakening the forint through higher FX demand, and by higher risk costs," he said.

"If the government were to force banks to offer forint loans to repay the FX loans at the preferential rates, that would cause even larger losses. Seeing as they have sat down to negotiate with banks, I do not see that happening at this point." (Reporting by Krisztina Than/Marton Dunai; editing by Stephen Nisbet)