BUDAPEST Nov 3 Hungary's Economy Minister Gyorgy Matolcsy, the head of the Hungarian Banking Association and the chairman of the financial market watchdog PSZAF will hold a joint news conference at 1200 GMT on Thursday, the economy ministry said.

It said in a statement that the press conference will be "about important financial issues" but did not disclose any further details.

Matolcsy said last week that the government was looking for further new ways to reduce foreign currency debt in the private sector following its controversial plan enabling households to repay forex debt at preferential exchange rates.

He said the government was working on what he called an "alternative financing system." (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Toby Chopra)