* Cbank issues 10-item list of proposals

* Govt seeks new ways to help borrowers

* Ruling party meeting to discuss options

BUDAPEST, Sept 7 Hungary's central bank submitted proposals to the government on Wednesday to ease the burden on borrowers but gave no details and warned that any additional support from banks must not threaten the long-term stability of the financial system.

Hundreds of thousands of Hungarian households hold trillions of forints worth of debt in Swiss franc-denominated loans and have seen their loan repayments surge as the franc has soared to record highs. That has curbed disposable incomes and helped undermine growth in the central European country of 10 million.

The central bank (NBH) published a statement after its governor Andras Simor discussed issues of foreign currency borrowing and financial stability with Economy Minister Gyorgy Matolcsy ahead of a three-day meeting of the ruling centre-right Fidesz party.

"The NBH agrees that a solution must be found jointly with the banks, but the burden share of banks cannot threaten the long-term stability and functioning of the financial system which is one of the main pillars of the sustainable development of the economy," the bank said.

The central bank's list of proposals -- which it said could help reduce the burden of borrowers gradually and significantly -- is made up of 10 items, which were not disclosed in the statement.

The issue of foreign currency lending will be high on the agenda of a Sept. 7-9 meeting of the ruling centre-right Fidesz party and its Christian Democrat allies as lawmakers seek new ways to help households reeling under mounting repayments.

The forint has rallied against the franc since Switzerland shocked markets on Tuesday by setting a minimum exchange rate for the franc at 1.20 to the euro, but it is too soon to determine whether the move will successfully rein in the franc longer term.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban reiterated after a two-day government meeting on Tuesday that the increased burden of loan repayments must be shared proportionately between borrowers and lenders but did not elaborate on specific plans.

"People feel that they are carrying the burdens alone, while lenders are not," Orban said on Tuesday, before the central bank made its own proposals.

"The big question we face is whether the government or parliament have any opportunity to intervene into lending agreements based on the civil code if the parties or one of the parties involved does not agree," he said.

The government has yet to comment on the central bank's proposals. (Reporting by Sandor Peto/Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Susan Fenton)