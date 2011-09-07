(Adds detail, more comments)
* Cbank issues 10-item list of proposals
* Govt seeks new ways to help borrowers
* Ruling party meeting to discuss options
BUDAPEST, Sept 7 Hungary's central bank
submitted proposals to the government on Wednesday to ease the
burden on borrowers but gave no details and warned that any
additional support from banks must not threaten the long-term
stability of the financial system.
Hundreds of thousands of Hungarian households hold trillions
of forints worth of debt in Swiss franc-denominated loans and
have seen their loan repayments surge as the franc has soared to
record highs. That has curbed disposable incomes and helped
undermine growth in the central European country of 10 million.
The central bank (NBH) published a statement after its
governor Andras Simor discussed issues of foreign currency
borrowing and financial stability with Economy Minister Gyorgy
Matolcsy ahead of a three-day meeting of the ruling centre-right
Fidesz party.
"The NBH agrees that a solution must be found jointly with
the banks, but the burden share of banks cannot threaten the
long-term stability and functioning of the financial system
which is one of the main pillars of the sustainable development
of the economy," the bank said.
The central bank's list of proposals -- which it said could
help reduce the burden of borrowers gradually and significantly
-- is made up of 10 items, which were not disclosed in the
statement.
The issue of foreign currency lending will be high on the
agenda of a Sept. 7-9 meeting of the ruling centre-right Fidesz
party and its Christian Democrat allies as lawmakers seek new
ways to help households reeling under mounting repayments.
The forint has rallied against the franc since Switzerland
shocked markets on Tuesday by setting a minimum exchange rate
for the franc at 1.20 to the euro, but it is too soon to
determine whether the move will successfully rein in the franc
longer term.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban reiterated after a two-day
government meeting on Tuesday that the increased burden of loan
repayments must be shared proportionately between borrowers and
lenders but did not elaborate on specific plans.
"People feel that they are carrying the burdens alone, while
lenders are not," Orban said on Tuesday, before the central bank
made its own proposals.
"The big question we face is whether the government or
parliament have any opportunity to intervene into lending
agreements based on the civil code if the parties or one of the
parties involved does not agree," he said.
The government has yet to comment on the central bank's
proposals.
(Reporting by Sandor Peto/Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Susan
Fenton)