BUDAPEST Aug 17 Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday economic growth would be around just 2 percent this year, below 3 seen earlier, adding that further revenue and spending measures were needed in the autumn to keep the budget deficit in check.

"Hungary will meet its previously announced deficit target," Orban told a news conference a day after data showed second-quarter economic growth stalled on a quarterly basis and slowed to 1.5 percent year-on-year.

"We can commit to bringing the deficit below 3 percent (of GDP). We will stick to this whatever happens in the world," he said.

"It's obvious that in case of a budget based on 3 percent growth, when growth seems to be around 2 percent, then due to this one percent smaller growth obviously there will be a gap of at least 100 billion forints in the budget." (Reporting by Krisztina Than/Gergely Szakacs)