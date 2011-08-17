* Orban sees 2011 GDP growth at 2 pct, budget built on 3 pct
* Lower growth to strike "at least" HUF 100 bln hole in
budget
* Vows to keep deficit below 3 pct/GDP, plans further steps
* To continue implementation of "proportional" tax regime
By Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than
BUDAPEST, Aug 17 Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor
Orban said on Wednesday that economic growth would only be
around 2 percent this year, below a previous forecast of 3
percent, and further revenue and spending measures were needed
in the autumn to keep the budget deficit in check.
"Hungary will meet its previously announced deficit target,"
Orban told a news conference.
Data on Tuesday showed second-quarter economic growth
stalled on a quarterly basis and slowed to 1.5 percent
year-on-year.
Orban's centre-right government has pledged to bring
Hungary's budget deficit below the European Union's 3 percent of
GDP ceiling in 2011 for the first time since the central
European country joined the 27-member bloc in 2004.
"We can commit to bringing the deficit below 3 percent (of
GDP). We will stick to this whatever happens in the world," he
said.
The budget targets an underlying deficit of 2.94 percent,
but huge one-off revenues from the effective renationalisation
of mandatory private pension funds are expected to swing the
budget to surplus on paper.
The forint did not react to Orban's remarks, a
currency dealer said, adding that sentiment was driven entirely
by core market developments.
Orban warned that lower growth would require further steps
to keep the budget on track.
"It's obvious that in case of a budget based on 3 percent
growth, when growth seems to be around 2 percent, then due to
this 1 percent smaller growth obviously there will be a gap of
at least 100 billion forints (in the budget)," he said.
Orban said the government planned measures both on the
revenue and the spending side, which will be discussed at a
three-day meeting of the ruling Fidesz party and its Christian
Democrat allies early next month.
Despite the adverse impact of lower growth on the budget,
which adds to earlier woes after an EU court found Hungary's VAT
refund regime went against the bloc's tax rules, Orban said his
government would press ahead with its planned tax reforms.
When asked if the government may need to delay the phasing
out of a so-called supergrossing of salaries used to calculate
social security payments, further reducing tax revenue, Orban
said:
"The introduction of the proportional tax regime still has
two or three very important elements and we will implement all
of these."
He also said inflation would be lower than expected, which
was good news for Hungary's economy, but adversely affects the
budget.
MUST AVOID "GREEK PATH"
Orban said the euro zone's debt crisis highlighted the
need for Hungary to stay committed to reducing its debt after a
one-off decline to 77 percent of GDP this year as a result of
pension system changes -- still the highest in central
Europe.
"Another thing we are firmly committed to is reducing state
debt. Hungary must not slip back onto the Greek path," Orban
said.
"In the autumn and next year we will take further steps to
cut debt. We will also make progress on local government debt in
the autumn."
Local government lobbies have asked Orban to help some of
them secure a moratorium on principal payments for some $3
billion worth of Swiss franc debt. Banks and a ruling party
official have said there was no uniform solution for the issue.
One analyst said the remarks were welcome but the government
will need to prepare further measures for 2012 on top of 550
billion Hungarian forints ($2.9 billion) worth of budget cuts
announced so far if it wants to cut the deficit further, to 2.5
percent of GDP.
"The communication shows they are facing up to (reality),
saying that, yes, we recognize that there is a slowdown ... and
further measures are needed. Nobody (in the market) expected
much more than this now," said Gabor Orban at Aegon Securities
in Budapest.
"This year the figure of 100 billion forints (in additional
measures) looks acceptable, but next year even more is needed on
top of the already announced 550 billion," he added.
($1 = 187.172 Hungarian Forints)
(Reporting by Krisztina Than/Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Susan
Fenton)