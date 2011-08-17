* Orban sees 2011 GDP growth at 2 pct, budget built on 3 pct

* Lower growth to strike "at least" HUF 100 bln hole in budget

* Vows to keep deficit below 3 pct/GDP, plans further steps

* To continue implementation of "proportional" tax regime (Adds more comments, detail)

By Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, Aug 17 Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday that economic growth would only be around 2 percent this year, below a previous forecast of 3 percent, and further revenue and spending measures were needed in the autumn to keep the budget deficit in check.

"Hungary will meet its previously announced deficit target," Orban told a news conference.

Data on Tuesday showed second-quarter economic growth stalled on a quarterly basis and slowed to 1.5 percent year-on-year.

Orban's centre-right government has pledged to bring Hungary's budget deficit below the European Union's 3 percent of GDP ceiling in 2011 for the first time since the central European country joined the 27-member bloc in 2004.

"We can commit to bringing the deficit below 3 percent (of GDP). We will stick to this whatever happens in the world," he said.

The budget targets an underlying deficit of 2.94 percent, but huge one-off revenues from the effective renationalisation of mandatory private pension funds are expected to swing the budget to surplus on paper.

The forint did not react to Orban's remarks, a currency dealer said, adding that sentiment was driven entirely by core market developments.

Orban warned that lower growth would require further steps to keep the budget on track.

"It's obvious that in case of a budget based on 3 percent growth, when growth seems to be around 2 percent, then due to this 1 percent smaller growth obviously there will be a gap of at least 100 billion forints (in the budget)," he said.

Orban said the government planned measures both on the revenue and the spending side, which will be discussed at a three-day meeting of the ruling Fidesz party and its Christian Democrat allies early next month.

Despite the adverse impact of lower growth on the budget, which adds to earlier woes after an EU court found Hungary's VAT refund regime went against the bloc's tax rules, Orban said his government would press ahead with its planned tax reforms.

When asked if the government may need to delay the phasing out of a so-called supergrossing of salaries used to calculate social security payments, further reducing tax revenue, Orban said:

"The introduction of the proportional tax regime still has two or three very important elements and we will implement all of these."

He also said inflation would be lower than expected, which was good news for Hungary's economy, but adversely affects the budget.

MUST AVOID "GREEK PATH"

Orban said the euro zone's debt crisis highlighted the need for Hungary to stay committed to reducing its debt after a one-off decline to 77 percent of GDP this year as a result of pension system changes -- still the highest in central Europe.

"Another thing we are firmly committed to is reducing state debt. Hungary must not slip back onto the Greek path," Orban said.

"In the autumn and next year we will take further steps to cut debt. We will also make progress on local government debt in the autumn."

Local government lobbies have asked Orban to help some of them secure a moratorium on principal payments for some $3 billion worth of Swiss franc debt. Banks and a ruling party official have said there was no uniform solution for the issue.

One analyst said the remarks were welcome but the government will need to prepare further measures for 2012 on top of 550 billion Hungarian forints ($2.9 billion) worth of budget cuts announced so far if it wants to cut the deficit further, to 2.5 percent of GDP.

"The communication shows they are facing up to (reality), saying that, yes, we recognize that there is a slowdown ... and further measures are needed. Nobody (in the market) expected much more than this now," said Gabor Orban at Aegon Securities in Budapest.

"This year the figure of 100 billion forints (in additional measures) looks acceptable, but next year even more is needed on top of the already announced 550 billion," he added. ($1 = 187.172 Hungarian Forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than/Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Susan Fenton)