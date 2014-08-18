BUDAPEST Aug 18 Hungary's economy could grow by 3.1 percent in 2014, more than the 2.3 percent projected in the government's euro convergence report in April, Economy Minister Mihaly Varga was quoted by the national news agency MTI as saying on Monday.

The ministry already said last week that the economy could expand by more than 3 percent this year, after second-quarter figures showed higher-than-expected 3.9 percent annual growth. (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Toby Chopra)