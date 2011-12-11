BUDAPEST Dec 11 Hungary's government will cut its 2012 economic growth estimate to 0.5 percent or even lower and will rework next year's budget with a significantly weaker exchange rate, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Sunday.

"We must cut the growth (assumption) from 1.5 percent to at least 0.5 percent, but that is the upper limit, maybe even lower and significantly increase the forint exchange rate (assumption)," Orban told public television m1 in an interview.

The draft 2012 budget was built on 1.5 percent economic growth and a baseline forint exchange rate assumption of 268 versus the euro, both much more optimistic than current prospects. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)