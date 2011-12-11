BUDAPEST Dec 11 Hungary's government will
cut its 2012 economic growth estimate to 0.5 percent or even
lower and will rework next year's budget with a significantly
weaker exchange rate, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on
Sunday.
"We must cut the growth (assumption) from 1.5 percent to at
least 0.5 percent, but that is the upper limit, maybe even lower
and significantly increase the forint exchange rate
(assumption)," Orban told public television m1 in an interview.
The draft 2012 budget was built on 1.5 percent economic
growth and a baseline forint exchange rate
assumption of 268 versus the euro, both much more optimistic
than current prospects.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)