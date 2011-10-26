BUDAPEST Oct 26 Hungary has not discussed a new loan with the International Monetary Fund, the economy minister told weekly Heti Valasz, adding that the government hoped to rid households of the exchange rate risk of foreign currency debt by the end of 2012.

"We are cooperating with the IMF in many areas, but we are not negotiating about a loan agreement and I would not consider this a good solution," Gyorgy Matolcsy told the weekly Heti Valasz in an interview, the full text of which is due to be published on Thursday.

According to the advance copy of the interview, Matolcsy was quoted as saying he saw a "realistic danger" that one credit rating agency may downgrade Hungary's credit status to non-investment grade, but this would not create additional risk in the economy.

He also said the government was looking for ways to reduce the foreign currency debt of households and companies, and was working on an "alternative financing system" which could also involve the central bank buying mortgage notes and corporate bonds. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs/Krisztina Than)