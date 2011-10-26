BUDAPEST Oct 26 Hungary has not discussed a new
loan with the International Monetary Fund, the economy minister
told weekly Heti Valasz, adding that the government hoped to rid
households of the exchange rate risk of foreign currency debt by
the end of 2012.
"We are cooperating with the IMF in many areas, but we are
not negotiating about a loan agreement and I would not consider
this a good solution," Gyorgy Matolcsy told the weekly Heti
Valasz in an interview, the full text of which is due to be
published on Thursday.
According to the advance copy of the interview, Matolcsy was
quoted as saying he saw a "realistic danger" that one credit
rating agency may downgrade Hungary's credit status to
non-investment grade, but this would not create additional risk
in the economy.
He also said the government was looking for ways to reduce
the foreign currency debt of households and companies, and was
working on an "alternative financing system" which could also
involve the central bank buying mortgage notes and corporate
bonds.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs/Krisztina Than)