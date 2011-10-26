* EconMin sees "realistic danger" of rating cut - magazine

BUDAPEST, Oct 26 Hungary has no plans to seek a new International Monetary Fund loan and views as acceptable the risk that one credit agency may cut the country's rating to junk status, the economy minister told Heti Valasz.

The government also hopes by the end of next year to find ways of ridding households of the exchange rate risk associated with a foreign currency debt mountain, he said in a transcript of an interview with the weekly magazine due for publication on Thursday.

"We are cooperating with the IMF in many areas, but we are not negotiating about a loan agreement and I would not consider this a good solution," Matolcsy said.

"Hungary has closed that chapter. Such a step would perhaps be welcomed by financial markets for some time, then they would realise that returning to the IMF is a sign of weakness."

Asked if he was not afraid of rating agencies downgrading Hungary to non-investment grade -- seen by some market participants as a possibility -- Matolcsy said: "At one rating agency there is a realistic danger of this, but there won't be additional risk (in the economy) even if this happens.

"There would not be a marked economic turn either if they improved our rating. Rating agencies damaged their reputation by making lots of mistakes before the crisis."

Moody's and Standard & Poor's -- both of which rate Hungary just above junk status with a negative outlook -- are due to review Hungary's creditworthiness this month.

Matolcsy was also quoted as saying the government was looking for further new ways to reduce foreign currency debt in the private sector following its controversial plan enabling households to repay forex debt at preferential exchange rates.

"Each economic player in their right mind, leading bankers included, knows that this toxic, alien body which is foreign currency debt in the Hungarian banking system must be excised," he said.

"Step by step we have to achieve that no foreign currency debt shall burden households, enterprises and local governments," Matolcsy said, adding that households may be stripped of exchange rate risk by the end of next year.

He said any new measures must be implemented with a view to maintaining the functioning of the banking sector and the economy's growth potential.

Matolcsy also said the government was working on what he called an "alternative financing system."

"It can involve not only the foundation of a specialised state-owned lending institution but also the capitalisation on the still operating state sphere of lenders," he said.

He said the government could also introduce loans with subsidised interest rates for small and medium-sized companies to replace their foreign currency debt with forint loans, and flagged stronger use of state guarantees.

"Our thinking also involves the possibility of the National Bank of Hungary using tools of monetary stimulus, that is, the purchase of mortgage notes and corporate bonds. We are currently in talks with the central bank about this." (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs/Krisztina Than; Editing by John Stonestreet)