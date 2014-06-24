* Hungary opposes sanctions vs key trade partner Russia

* Budget deficit seen at 2.9 pct of GDP this year

* Minister reiterates government has no FX target for forint

By Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, June 24 Hungary's economic growth could exceed 2.5 percent this year, unless the conflict between Ukraine and Russia escalates and hits key industries, Economy Minister Mihaly Varga told Reuters in an interview.

Central European states collectively known as the Visegrad Four - Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary - are already suffering from reduced trade due to the Ukraine crisis that is putting economic growth at risk.

Ukraine accounts for barely 2.5 percent of export-driven Hungary's foreign trade, but Russia is its biggest trading partner outside the European Union, which it joined in 2004.

"If this conflict becomes entrenched or escalates, then we can also take a hit, namely in the pharmaceuticals, agriculture and machinery export sectors," Varga said in an interview in his office late on Monday.

"Growth (this year) will be 2.5 percent or above, but just how close it may get to 3 percent will depend on the external market developments of the coming months."

Varga reiterated Hungary's opposition to economic sanctions against Russia over its annexation of Crimea and its support for separatists in eastern Ukraine. Some other EU states are also averse to tougher sanctions for fear of harming their economies.

Hungary's budget is on track for a full-year deficit of 2.9 percent of economic output, Varga said, despite some slippage in value-added and excise tax revenues at the start of 2014 after inflation turned out to be significantly lower than expected.

"Overall, I expect lower inflation to have zero impact (on the budget)," Varga said. If necessary, the government may use reserves or other ad hoc measures in the second half of the year to offset any slippage, he added.

Hungary's central bank will release fresh forecasts in its inflation report on Tuesday, which the bank deputy governor said last week may bring an upward revision in growth projections. Also on Tuesday, the bank is expected to cut its main interest rate to a record low of 2.3 percent, extending an easing cycle for a 23rd consecutive month.

FOREX LOANS

Varga said a team of government experts had drawn up a working document to be discussed at Wednesday's cabinet meeting after the Supreme Court ruled last week that banks in Hungary had overcharged foreign currency borrowers in several ways.

In the ruling that Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government plans to use as a legal template to tackle and eliminate some $15 billion worth of toxic loans, the court said making households bear the risk of exchange rate shifts on the loans in general could not be assessed as unfair.

But it said unilateral contract changes - such as interest rate hikes - by banks were acceptable only if they were in line with strict conditions detailed in its ruling and the practice of banks applying different exchange rates when disbursing the loan and when calculating repayments was unfair.

Varga said he would meet the Hungarian Banking Association on Tuesday to discuss the matter.

"The first thing that we need to take note of is the view of the Supreme Court, that banks acted in an unfair manner when changing contracts unilaterally, which can be the basis of the next steps," Varga said.

Credit rating agency Moody's said on Monday the ruling was negative for Hungary's banks because they may have to pay some 1 billion euros to their clipraents as compensation. Varga said there was no official estimate for the price tag.

Varga added however that the court ruling, which the government had previously signalled could give the required clarity for a comprehensive solution, still left some questions unanswered and a one-off solution was unlikely for now.

He said the solution could come in several steps and the government aimed to make a proposal by the autumn, which would not jeopardise the health of the banking system but resolve the problem for good.

When asked whether getting rid of the problem could increase the role of the exchange rate in economic policy, Varga said using this tool may boost competitiveness in the short run, but over the long haul it was not a silver bullet.

Varga said "no," when asked if the government had any intention to weaken the forint and reiterated that Budapest had no exchange rate target. He said the forint's recent trading levels were in line with the government's expectations.

The forint is trading around 305 to the euro. The government calculated the 2014 budget with an exchange rate of 296.90.

For highlights of interview click (Editing by Gareth Jones)