BUDAPEST Dec 17 Hungary is less vulnerable to a
rise in U.S. interest rates than in the past, its economy
minister told Reuters on Thursday, expressing hope that the
forint would firm in the coming weeks.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government has stabilised
Hungary's finances since it took power in 2010, using big
windfall taxes on banks and other business sectors such as
energy and telecoms, while economic growth is around 3 percent
and Hungary also runs a big current account surplus.
However, due to the past five years' go-it-alone and often
unpredictable policies, which eroded investor confidence,
Hungary's debt, among the highest in Central Europe, is still
rated "junk" by the three main rating agencies.
Most economists expect Hungary to return to investment grade
next year as the government has softened its stance towards
banks this year and eliminated a pile of toxic foreign currency
debt burdening households.
An upgrade could also help Hungary weather the storm next
year if the Fed continues tightening, Economy Minister Mihaly
Varga told Reuters.
"Seemingly there is a strong, or mechanic link between the
Fed's rate rise and an increase in our debt market yields,"
Varga said in an interview on Thursday.
"But in my view this is not necessarily so, because if
yields diverge in emerging market countries then Hungary does
not necessarily have to worry about its yields rising by a
degree that would be justified by the Fed's rate change."
He said investors could start to differentiate among
emerging markets, such as Turkey, Brazil or Poland, with Hungary
possibly also benefiting from a potential upgrade into
investment category by a credit rating agency next year.
Varga said such a move could also push down Hungarian
yields.
He also expressed hope that the forint could
firm in the remainder of the year, as levels around 308 or 310
versus the euro "would be better" for a reduction in Hungary's
debt level than the current exchange rate of 315. More than a
third of Hungary's public debt is still in foreign currency.
Varga said there was a good chance this year for state debt
to decline from last year's 76.2 percent of economic output.
He said the government planned a further reduction in the
budget deficit to 1.7 percent of GDP in 2017 and 1.6 percent in
2018, from less than 2.4 percent this year.
Varga said it was "very important" that Hungary should issue
a renminbi-denominated bond next year under a deal signed with
China in November.
The upper limit of this issue could be 3 billion yuan
($462.81 million), Varga said, adding that Hungary would decide
later next year whether it would tap international markets in
other currencies as well or refinance expiring debt from
domestic issuance.
"We'll see around the end of February how yields perform,
whether debt agency AKK should continue to be active in the
domestic market or go out again (to international markets)."
The minister also said the government would most probably
sell both MKB Bank and Budapest Bank next year, with MKB to be
privatised already in the first quarter.
"An important aspect is ... that domestic investors should
get a chance (in the privatisation of these banks)," he said,
adding that the proportion of Hungarian ownership within the
bank sector, currently close to 60 percent of balance sheet
total, should not decrease.
($1 = 6.4822 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)