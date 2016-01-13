* Hungary PM Orban has unsettled investors in recent years
* But bank tax cut, improving economy could lure foreign
cash
* Hungary could benefit from political ructions in rival
Poland
By Krisztina Than
BUDAPEST, Jan 13 Hungary could become the
favoured destination for investors' cash in Central and Eastern
Europe this year on the back of an expected return to investment
grade debt rating and concerns about main rival Poland's new
right-wing government.
The Hungarian government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban has
often unnerved investors' since 2010 by clashing with the
European Union over curbs on the media and other independent
institutions, and by imposing new taxes on banks, telecoms firms
and retailers.
Over the past year, however, the country has become a more
attractive proposition for foreign investment; it has pledged to
cut bank taxes from 2016 in an attempt to further boost an
improving economy, and analysts expect an upgrade this year to
its sovereign debt rating, which has been "junk" since 2011.
Poland, on the other hand, could be losing some of its
lustre, say fund managers and analysts.
While its economy is still the region's strongest and has a
solid investment grade debt rating, the election victory of the
conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party late last year with its
Eurosceptic rhetoric has raised some concerns in the European
Commission over the rule of law and free speech.
This has contributed to increasing investor unease that
helped drive Warsaw's blue-chip index to its lowest
level in almost seven years this month. By contrast, Hungary's
main index has risen to near a five-year high.
The European Union launched an unprecedented inquiry on
Wednesday into whether Poland's new government has breached EU
democratic standards.
"In previous years I would have always bet on Polish
(assets) but now this is far from certain as it depends very
much on what they will do (politically)," said Viktor Szabo,
portfolio manager at Aberdeen Asset Management in London, when
asked if Polish or Hungarian assets would fare better in 2016.
Poland and Hungary are the biggest draws for investors in
Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), with the largest, most liquid,
fixed-income and currency markets.
In the second half of 2015 the Hungarian forint
outperformed the Polish zloty as jitters over Poland's
elections and the new PiS government intensified, reversing the
trend from the first half of the year.
Spreads between Hungarian and Polish bond yields narrowed
significantly in 2015, and analysts say this could continue this
year.
'POLITICAL NOISE'
Hungarian 10-year forint-denominated bonds traded with
yields of 3.23 percent on Wednesday and Polish 10-year local
papers at 2.79 percent. That compared with 3.51 percent and 2.41
percent in mid-March last year.
Commerzbank analyst Simon Quijano-Evans said the narrowing
of the spread between the countries' domestic currency bonds was
down to the "political noise in Poland".
"We remain overweight Hungarian, Romanian and Serbian
eurobonds, but more cautious on Polish external bonds, given the
tight spreads versus peers and the current domestic political
noise," he added.
Measures launched by the Hungarian central bank since 2014
to encourage local banks to buy more government debt, such as
gradually phasing out its two-week deposit facility, have also
helped drive down bond yields and shore up the economy - making
it more attractive to foreign investors.
Hungary's 2015 budget deficit has fallen to 2 percent of
economic output and is forecast to decline further in 2017 and
2018. It runs a big current account surplus and its external
debt has declined markedly over the past five years, even though
its overall public debt remains stubbornly high.
The central bank, which has also cut its main benchmark
interest rate to a record-low 1.35 percent to stimulate economic
growth, on Tuesday announced further measures aimed at driving
long-term bond yields lower.
"If we look at only the government debt market, then the
relative improvement of Hungary's risk assessment and the
relative worsening of their (Poland's) assessment had a role and
in addition, a special feature of Hungary is the demand (for
debt) generated by local banks," said Eszter Gargyan at
Citigroup.
UniCredit analysts said Hungarian bonds could outperform
regional peers this year thanks to the central bank's measures,
which could also prevent a negative impact on the forint
currency from further bond outflows.
Last year, foreigners' holdings of Hungarian domestic bonds
fell by about 20 percent, with local banks buying the papers.
But with the U.S. Federal Reserve tightening and U.S. yields
rising, analysts say overall capital flows into the region could
dry up even though the European Central Bank's bond-buying
mitigates some of the Fed impact.
"All in all, I think we won't see much inflow into CEE, we
will rather see outflows, and the question is how stable markets
would stay," said Citigroup's Gargyan, who is based in Budapest.
But she added: "We could perhaps suffer from this outflow
less than Poland since foreign investors' holdings in the
Hungarian local bond markets already fell by 20 percent in
2015."
