BUDAPEST Dec 22 The forint trading between 310 and 315 versus the euro is "slightly weaker" than anticipated, but state debt will still decline this year from the 2015 level of 74.7 percent of GDP, Hungary's economy minister told business weekly Figyelo.

In an interview published on Thursday, Mihaly Varga said Hungary was not planning a significant foreign currency bond issue but "the possibility cannot be excluded."

The minister also said several banks, both Hungarian and foreign, have signalled an interest in state-owned Budapest Bank but they are unwilling to pay the price of around $700 million which the government had paid for the bank.

Varga said Budapest Bank could be sold in the first half of 2017. He also said the government wants to get at least as much money for the bank as the price it had paid for. ($1 = 297.2300 forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)