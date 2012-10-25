* Raising bank tax further may not be necessary -official

* Two packages announced in Oct could be sufficient -official

* No decision on deficit procedure against Hungary yet -EU official (Adds detail, EU official)

By Michael Roddy

LONDON, Oct 25 Hungary will do whatever it takes to exit the European Union's excess deficit procedure and should be able to cap next year's budget gap at 2.7 percent of economic output, a senior economy ministry official said on Thursday.

State Secretary Zoltan Csefalvay said the measures already announced were enough to bring its budget deficit below 3 percent and played down any risk of another rise in charges on banks and financial sector to bolster public accounts.

Central Europe's most indebted nation, which has often been at loggerheads with Brussels over measures to rein in a chronic budget deficit, stands to lose millions of euros of vital EU funds for any further budgetary slippage.

"We will do everything to come out of the (EU) deficit procedure," Csefalvay told a meeting with analysts and journalists in London.

With its economy already in recession and hardly any growth expected in 2013, loss of access to EU cohesion funds would be a painful blow to Prime Minister Viktor Orban as his conservative government gears up for an election in the first half of 2014.

Budapest will be able to show the European Commission that it could have a deficit below 3 percent for both of those years, Csefalvay said.

This month alone, Hungary announced two rounds of deficit cuts it said were worth a combined 764 billion forints ($3.53 billion) for 2013, mainly geared towards tax hikes, to escape EU penalties next year.

"I think these two budget corrections packages will cover the needs to have the budget deficit below 3 percent," he said.

Heavily-taxed lenders in Hungary have been dismayed by the government's reneging on a promise to halve Europe's highest bank levy next year. The administration has instead doubled a planned new tax on financial transactions and banks have been worried that more could be in the pipeline.

An EU official who spoke on condition of anonymity told Reuters there was no decision yet on the Hungarian excessive deficit procedure.

"They will look at the nominal and structural deficit targets and forecasts for Hungary, see what kind of reforms Hungary is planning, legislation, and so on, and then decide," the EU source said.

The source said if the EU Commission decides that Hungary blatantly and clearly ignored recommendations to cut the deficit in a sustainable way, some funds could be suspended again, but there was nothing automatic about that decision. ($1 = 216.35 Hungarian forints) (Writing by Michael Roddy and Gergely Szakacs; Additional reporting by Marton Dunai in Budapest and Jan Strupczewski in Brussels; Editing by John Stonestreet)