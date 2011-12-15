BUDAPEST Dec 15 Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday that Budapest would not be pressured to rush into signing an EU accord on fiscal union.

European Union leaders, with the exception of Britain, agreed at a summit last week to adopt stricter fiscal rules.

Orban also said he was not yet familiar with the European Central Bank's assessment of his government's planned new central bank law, but would give the ECB's opinion due consideration.

The ECB on Thursday expressed concern about the proposed law while Hungary's central bank Governor Andras Simor said the law seriously violated the bank's independence and EU law.

Orban said he would not react to what he called any political provocation. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs, Marton Dunai; Editing by Susan Fenton)