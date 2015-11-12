BUDAPEST Nov 12 Hungary can be "hopeful" about a review of the country's debt rating by ratings agency Fitch due on Nov. 20, Economy Minister Mihaly Varga said on Thursday.

If Fitch decides to upgrade Hungary, it will be the first of the three main rating agencies to put the country back into investment grade after being in "junk" for several years.

Varga said a delegation of Fitch was in Budapest last week and had "favourable experiences" about the prospects of the Hungarian economy, adding that, of course, it was up to Fitch to decide.

"In the past one year the Hungarian economy showed results and a performance that I think allows Hungary to get one notch higher," Varga said. "I think we can be hopeful about next week's decision." (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Toby Chopra)