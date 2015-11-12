(Adds more comments, detail)
By Krisztina Than
BUDAPEST Nov 12 The European Commission has
raised concerns about two aspects of Hungary's planned bank tax
cut, Economy Minister Mihaly Varga said on Thursday, adding that
Budapest may need to tweak legislation already approved by
parliament.
However, he said this should not influence a deal signed
with the EBRD and Erste in February. Varga said the
government still planned to buy a 15 percent stake in Erste's
Hungarian unit, as set out in this landmark agreement which also
paved the way to reduction in the bank tax from 2016.
The February deal marked the start of a possible new era for
commercial banks in Hungary after being squeezed with big taxes
and other painful government measures under Prime Minister
Viktor Orban's government since 2010.
These measures also contributed to Hungary's cut into "junk"
debt category in 2011 by the three main ratings agencies.
Varga said the EU raised objections concerning two aspects
of the bank tax cut related to certain tax concessions built
into the legislation, citing a possible violation of a ban on
state aid.
"It is likely that we will have to tweak the bank tax
legislation," Varga told a conference.
Varga also told reporters that Hungary can now be "hopeful"
about a review of its debt rating by Fitch due on Nov. 20 as the
economy's performance has improved, and the country deserved an
upgrade.
If Fitch upgrades Hungary, it will be the first of the three
main rating agencies to put it back into investment grade.
Varga said a delegation of Fitch was in Budapest last week
and had "favourable experiences" about the prospects of the
Hungarian economy, adding that, of course, it was up to Fitch to
decide.
"I think we can be hopeful about next week's decision,"
Varga said.
He said the government would not change the principal
conditions of the February deal with EBRD and Erste, and will
not link the planned bank tax cut to lending targets for banks.
But he said the government could assess later in 2016
whether the bank sector had actually boosted its lending
activity as the economy was growing now without a rise in
corporate credit volumes as banks are reluctant to lend.
The central bank launched a massive new programme last week
to boost bank lending to companies, and also extended its big
funding for growth scheme into 2016, trying to counter an
expected slowdown in the economy.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Toby Chopra)