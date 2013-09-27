BUDAPEST, Sept 27 Hungary's financial watchdog PSZAF has approved an offer by France's Servier group to buy all the shares of pharmaceuticals company Egis that it does not already own, Egis said in a statement on Friday.

The offer will be open between Oct. 2 and Nov. 5, Egis said.

Servier has offered 28,000 forints ($130) per share. Egis shares closed at 27,500 forints on Friday, up 0.25 percent.

($1 = 220.3080 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Sandor Peto; editing by David Evans)