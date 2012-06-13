* Coupling three CEE power markets planned for Sept

* To boost HUPX liquidity to 40-50 pct of consumption

By Maja Zuvela and Maciej Onoszko

PRAGUE, June 13 The planned joining of Hungary's power market with its Czech and Slovak counterparts, as early as September 2012, is expected to double turnover on a market some players consider illiquid and highly volatile, the CEO of the HUPX exchange said on Wednesday.

Combining Central Europe's short-term electricity markets is part of a plan to eventually link them with the neighbouring Central Western European region, which includes Germany, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.

The aim is to spur more competition, provide better supply and more stable prices for consumers.

"Today approximately 20 percent of Hungarian consumption was on the day-ahead auction, without any obligation. For the moment I think that's enough," Zoltan Medveczki told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference for power traders in Prague.

"I think after the market coupling it can double to 40-50 percent of total consumption."

HUPX is looking to establish a foothold as a regional power-trading hub in a market where many traders question whether there is enough liquidity to support so many bourses.

Over the past four years, rival energy bourses have started operations in the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland, hoping to tap into a potentially lucrative market in a region with good grid connections and scope for prices to rise.

The European Union plans ultimately to bind together the power networks of all 27 EU countries to boost distribution of renewable energy and to help in the event of an energy crisis, potentially as soon as 2014. (Editing by Michael Kahn and Anthony Barker)