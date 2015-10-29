BUDAPEST Oct 29 Hungary's government plans to cut energy bills further for households and industrial users, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Thursday.

Between 2010 and 2014, Orban's government cut energy bills for households in several rounds, which helped get him reelected with a big majority in parliament in 2014.

The price cuts were part of a series of interventionist measures and unorthodox policies by the Hungarian government, including Europe's highest financial sector taxes and windfall levies on energy, retail and telecommunications firms.

Janos Lazar, the minister in charge of Orban's office, said the government would make a proposal on further price cuts for its Nov. 4 meeting.

"We have a proposal for the government for maintaining the energy bill cuts (and) to allow a new round of cuts for households and for energy bill reductions in industry," Lazar told a news conference.

He said the new proposal would also be a "good answer" for Brussels, which had initiated an infringement procedure against Hungary related to its commitments under EU energy policy legislation.

He did not disclose further details but said the main issue was energy independence. To ensure that, he said, Hungary must re-acquire its energy storage, infrastructure for shipping energy and energy service providers, and must never sell the Paks nuclear plant.

"These together will open the door for a new round of energy bill cuts, and could guarantee long-term that people can pay for their energy bills," he said.

The earlier round of price cuts eroded revenue at largely foreign-owned energy firms, leading Hungary to buy back several previously privatised utility companies. It had also bought back the local gas storage and trading units from Germany's E.ON in 2012. The cuts also contributed to a plunge in annual inflation.

Lazar said next year the Hungarian state would provide natural gas for 3.4 million Hungarian households and electricity for 2 million households.

Hungary's next election is due in 2018, with Orban's ruling Fidesz party currently having a strong lead over the opposition parties in opinion polls. (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Toby Chopra)