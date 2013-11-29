BRIEF-Saha Union Pcl says FY net profit 1.32 bln baht
* FY net profit 1.32 billion baht versus 917.3 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BUDAPEST Nov 29 The Hungarian arm of Erste will seek a court review of a recent ruling by Hungary's competition watchdog GVH, which fined several banks claiming they had operated a cartel during a repayment scheme for foreign currency mortgage holders.
The GVH had imposed fines totalling 9.5 billion forints on 11 commercial banks, including Erste.
Erste again denied any wrongdoing in its statement, and said it did not align its strategy with other banks and did not share information with other banks that qualify as trade secrets.
"Erste Bank Hungary Zrt initiates a review of the GVH's ruling as it believes the decision was unfounded," the bank said in a statement on Friday. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)
TORONTO, Feb 28 Bank of Montreal, Canada's fourth-biggest lender, on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings which were well ahead of market expectations benefiting from strong performances across all of its businesses.
* Says issuance of commercial papers aggregating to Rs.250 crore Source text: http://bit.ly/2lP8qfC Further company coverage: