BUDAPEST, Sept 14 The Hungarian government's new proposal to let foreign currency borrowers repay their debt in one go at a big discount to market levels may pose a significant threat to financial stability, Erste Bank's Hungarian chief was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

"The market, and the exchange rate has already expressed what it thinks about the proposal," Erste Hungary Chief Executive Radovan Jelasic was quoted by business news website portfolio.hu as saying.

"The proposal may pose a significant threat to the stability of the financial intermediary system and it can have very severe macroeconomic consequences, and I hope everyone is clear about that," he said. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)