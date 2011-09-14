BUDAPEST, Sept 14 The Hungarian government's new
proposal to let foreign currency borrowers repay their debt in
one go at a big discount to market levels may pose a significant
threat to financial stability, Erste Bank's Hungarian chief was
quoted as saying on Wednesday.
"The market, and the exchange rate has already expressed
what it thinks about the proposal," Erste Hungary Chief
Executive Radovan Jelasic was quoted by business news website
portfolio.hu as saying.
"The proposal may pose a significant threat to the stability
of the financial intermediary system and it can have very severe
macroeconomic consequences, and I hope everyone is clear about
that," he said.
