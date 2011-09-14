(Adds comments, detail)

BUDAPEST, Sept 14 The Hungarian government's new proposal to let foreign currency borrowers repay their debt in one go at a big discount to market levels may pose a significant threat to financial stability, Erste Bank's Hungarian chief was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

"The market and the exchange rate has already expressed what it thinks about the proposal," Erste Hungary Chief Executive Radovan Jelasic was quoted by business news website portfolio.hu as saying.

"The proposal may pose a significant threat to the stability of the financial intermediary system and it can have very severe macroeconomic consequences, and I hope everyone is clear about that," he said.

The plan drew fire from banks in Hungary, which said it was unacceptable, and from Austria, home to some of emerging Europe's top lenders, including UniCredit Bank Austria , Erste and Raiffeisen Bank International .

Swiss franc loans proliferated in the central European country of 10 million people before the start of the financial crisis in 2008 and families holding debts equivalent to some 18 percent of Hungarian GDP in the safe-haven unit have seen a spike in monthly repayments.

In an interview conducted before Monday's government announcement, Jelasic also said Erste was planning a Swiss franc-to-forints conversion scheme of its own next month.

"I remain in favour of CHF/HUF conversion, even though I am aware that this is a limited option," Jelasic, former governor of the Serbian central bank, was quoted as saying.

"I hope we can develop a product by October, which will boost the low conversion rates we have seen so far and more and more (clients) will convert their loans into forints," he said.

Jelasic said he hoped to turn the Hungarian bank around and return it to profit within one or two years.