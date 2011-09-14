(Adds comments, detail)
BUDAPEST, Sept 14 The Hungarian government's new
proposal to let foreign currency borrowers repay their debt in
one go at a big discount to market levels may pose a significant
threat to financial stability, Erste Bank's Hungarian
chief was quoted as saying on Wednesday.
"The market and the exchange rate has already expressed what
it thinks about the proposal," Erste Hungary Chief Executive
Radovan Jelasic was quoted by business news website portfolio.hu
as saying.
"The proposal may pose a significant threat to the stability
of the financial intermediary system and it can have very severe
macroeconomic consequences, and I hope everyone is clear about
that," he said.
The plan drew fire from banks in Hungary, which said it was
unacceptable, and from Austria, home to some of emerging
Europe's top lenders, including UniCredit Bank Austria
, Erste and Raiffeisen Bank International .
Swiss franc loans proliferated in the central European
country of 10 million people before the start of the financial
crisis in 2008 and families holding debts equivalent to some 18
percent of Hungarian GDP in the safe-haven unit have seen a
spike in monthly repayments.
In an interview conducted before Monday's government
announcement, Jelasic also said Erste was planning a Swiss
franc-to-forints conversion scheme of its own next month.
"I remain in favour of CHF/HUF conversion, even though I am
aware that this is a limited option," Jelasic, former governor
of the Serbian central bank, was quoted as saying.
"I hope we can develop a product by October, which will
boost the low conversion rates we have seen so far and more and
more (clients) will convert their loans into forints," he said.
Jelasic said he hoped to turn the Hungarian bank around and
return it to profit within one or two years.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by David Holmes)