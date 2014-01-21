BRIEF-TCF Bank raises prime rate to 4.00 percent
* Increasing prime rate to 4.00 percent from 3.75 percent, effective march 16, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BUDAPEST Jan 21 Austrian lender Erste Bank will remain an active and significant bank in Hungary and has no plans to leave the country, the chief executive of the bank's Hungarian unit said on Tuesday.
Radovan Jelasity told an economic conference that Erste had carried out acquisitions in the past years, the last one in 2012.
"Those who consider whether they should stay or go, do not usually carry out purchases," Jelasity said, adding that the bank planned to develop its business further in Hungary.
"We want to confirm that we would like to and will remain an active and significant bank in Hungary," he added. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)
NEW YORK, March 15 Bank of America Corp Chairman and Chief Executive Brian Moynihan will once again face a shareholder vote on whether he should maintain both roles, according to the bank's proxy filing on Wednesday.
