BRUSSELS Dec 22 The European Commission has yet to make a decision on talks on giving financial assistance to Hungary, a Commission spokesman said on Thursday.

Hungary's second credit ratings downgrade to 'junk' in a month has heightened the risk of a full-blown market crisis.

Earlier on Thursday, the Commission said talks Budapest had requested on possible financial support from the EU and the International Monetary Fund would start in January and would be formal.

However, late on Thursday, Commission spokesman Olivier Bailly issued a clarification.

"The European Commission has not decided yet on resuming formal or informal talks regarding financial assistance with Hungary," he said. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Ron Askew)