BRIEF-Selectirente FY net income down at 3.6 million euros
* FY net income 3.6 million euros ($3.84 million) versus 4.9 million euros year ago
BUDAPEST, April 24 Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban believes obstacles to it starting talks with the International Monetary Fund on financial aid have been "practically removed", Hungarian state news agency MTI reported him as saying after meeting European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso on Tuesday.
Orban's separately issued a statement saying the government would push through proposed changes to a controversial central bank law swiftly and consult further with the European Central Bank to resolve a dispute that has blocked the start of talks.
"Regarding the National Bank of Hungary, the government will take the necessary steps in line with the proposals submitted so far swiftly and comprehensively," it said.
It had no other immediate comment on the outcome of the meeting. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; editing by Patrick Graham)
* has filed suit in California and Florida state courts seeking monetary damages against Airbnb
RIYADH/DUBAI, Feb 16 Saudi Arabia officials and executives of around 14 companies plan to embark on a marketing tour of Singapore and Hong Kong next month to attract Asian investors in the $430 billion stock exchange, banking sources told Reuters on Thursday.