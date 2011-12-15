UPDATE 1-U.S. govt has itself to blame for dollar strength - Bundesbank
* Stimulus should be reduced even if it hurts some govts (Adds quotes, detail)
BUDAPEST Dec 15 Hungary does not want to obstruct an agreement between euro zone countries on a planned fiscal union, however, it can only work with them on an agreement that does not impair the country's competitiveness, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday.
Orban ruled out joining any agreement that aimed for tax harmonisation in the European Union. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs, Marton Dunai)
LONDON, Feb 7 Investors in cash-strapped Greece appear to be losing faith in a pledge from European officials five years ago that the country's default would be a one-off.
SANTIAGO, Feb 7 Construction activity in Chile fell 4.1 percent in December, its worst performance in more than seven years, an industry body said on Tuesday, underlining Chile's difficulties with jump-starting its sluggish economy.