BRUSSELS/BUDAPEST Dec 22 Hungary's government has yet to respond formally to a letter by European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso seeking the withdrawal of legislation that Brussels believes go against EU law, commission spokesman Olivier Bailly said on Thursday.

"President Barroso asked for the bills to be withdrawn, because he's concerned that they might contravene the treaty. We haven't reached that stage yet. It is still up to the Hungarian authorities to respond to the president's request," he told a news briefing.

"At this stage we haven't received a formal answer from the Hungarian authorities. From our discussions we gather that the bills will be adopted or should be adopted by the end of the year. There are three more parliamentary days next week."

He added that talks Budapest has requested on possible financial support from the EU and the International Monetary Fund would start in January and the discussions would be "informal and preliminary".

"There were some discussions last week, but they were interrupted, adjourned, because of two bills, on stability and Article 130," he said. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)