BUDAPEST Feb 17 Hungary's government expects further debates with the European Union about the oath of office and salary of the central bank governor, news agency MTI cited deputy Prime Minister Tibor Navracsics as saying late on Thursday.

A row over the legislation derailed informal talks with the International Monetary Fund and the European Union late last year and prompted the European Commission to launch an accelerated legal procedure against Hungary last month.

The Commission gave Hungary until Friday to respond on how it plans to amend new laws on the central bank, the judiciary and a data protection authority, certain provisions of which Brussels says go against European Union law.

Navracsics said the government would send its response to the Commission on these issues on Friday. He said Hungary would also address what he called a preliminary request for information regarding the independence of the judiciary.

He was quoted as saying Hungary was reluctant to change a public sector pay ceiling, which resulted in a 75 percent cut in the salary of central bank Governor Andras Simor. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)