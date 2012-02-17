BUDAPEST Feb 17 Hungary's government
expects further debates with the European Union about the oath
of office and salary of the central bank governor, news agency
MTI cited deputy Prime Minister Tibor Navracsics as saying late
on Thursday.
A row over the legislation derailed informal talks with the
International Monetary Fund and the European Union late last
year and prompted the European Commission to launch an
accelerated legal procedure against Hungary last month.
The Commission gave Hungary until Friday to respond on how
it plans to amend new laws on the central bank, the judiciary
and a data protection authority, certain provisions of which
Brussels says go against European Union law.
Navracsics said the government would send its response to
the Commission on these issues on Friday. He said Hungary would
also address what he called a preliminary request for
information regarding the independence of the judiciary.
He was quoted as saying Hungary was reluctant to change a
public sector pay ceiling, which resulted in a 75 percent cut in
the salary of central bank Governor Andras Simor.
