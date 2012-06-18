* EU finance ministers to lift sanctions on Friday
* Budapest had been punished for budget deficits since 2004
By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, June 18 EU finance ministers will lift
financial sanctions on Hungary on Friday, two EU diplomats said,
restoring Budapest's access to half a billion euros of frozen
funds and rewarding Prime Minister Viktor Orban for dealing with
budget shortfalls.
Finance chiefs in March blocked 495 million euros ($625
million) in EU funds from 2013, to send a message to Budapest
and other fiscally profligate nations that consistently high
budget deficits were unacceptable in the European Union.
But in a sign of better ties between Brussels and Orban's
centre-right government in recent months, the European
Commission said last month that Hungary had shown genuine
progress in bringing down its deficit in a sustainable manner.
EU finance ministers are now set to back that decision in
their monthly meeting in Luxembourg on Friday, two EU diplomats
said on Monday.
"The blocking of those funds will be lifted, I expect that
to happen," said a senior EU diplomat with knowledge of
countries' positions on the issue ahead of the meeting. "There's
no resistance to this, not when the Commission gives Hungary a
clean bill of health."
Another diplomat briefed on member states' positions
concurred. "It is guaranteed," the diplomat said.
Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso made his
recommendation to lift sanctions after the EU executive improved
its forecast for Hungary's fiscal deficit to 2.7 percent of
economic output in 2013, below the EU's 3 percent ceiling.
Budapest had angered the Commission and other EU countries
by failing to rein in its deficit in a sustainable manner since
it joined the EU in 2004 and the Commission's new powers to
police budget deficits across the bloc served to put more
pressure on Orban's government.
The sanctions, used for the first time against an EU country
on a budget issue, marked a low point between Brussels and
Orban, whose centralising style prompted Barroso to raise
concerns about authoritarianism in Hungary.
But relations have warmed in recent weeks as Budapest has
also moved on bringing new central bank laws in line with EU
norms.
($1 = 0.7921 euros)
(Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Rex Merrifield)