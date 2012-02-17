* Govt sticks to central bank pay cut, oath of office-deputy
* Govt sends response to Brussels on disputed laws-spokesman
* Talks on IMF/EU financial aid could be delayed further
By Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than
BUDAPEST, Feb 17 Hungary expects further
debate with the European Union about some points of its disputed
central bank law, which could delay the start of formal talks
about vital international aid.
A row over the law, which Brussels says curbs the central
bank's independence, derailed informal talks with the IMF and
the EU late last year and prompted the European Commission to
launch legal action against Hungary last month.
The conservative government has signalled it wants to come
to terms quickly to allow talks on aid to proceed, but deputy
prime minister Tibor Navracsics said the government expected
further talks about two issues in its central bank law: the oath
of office and salary of the central bank governor.
He said Hungary would make some concessions regarding the
retirement of judges, which the EU has also sharply criticised,
but he was cited by national news agency MTI as saying that he
trusted "the EU would also be willing to compromise."
Navracsics said Hungary was reluctant to change a public
sector pay ceiling, which resulted in a 75 percent cut in the
salary of central bank Governor Andras Simor.
The Commission gave Budapest until Friday to respond on how
it plans to amend its laws on the central bank, the judiciary
and a data protection authority, some provisions of which
Brussels says also go against European Union rules.
The government said it sent its response to the Commission
on these issues on Friday and also on media legislation, which
had been criticised internationally as curbing media freedom.
"The next step in the procedure is the evaluation by the
Commission of the responses provided," the government said.
"Previous experience shows that we can expect an objective,
impartial, professionally and legally sound analysis from the
Commission. The Hungarian Government is committed to European
values and remains open to continue the dialogue with all
institutions of the European Union."
Besides the issues raised in the EU infringement procedure,
the European Central Bank had also criticised the planned
expansion of the central bank's Monetary Council and the
appointment of a third deputy governor, which it said could curb
the bank's independence.
The EU's Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli
Rehn said in January that Hungary must ensure full independence
of its central bank, which implied "reviewing all relevant
legislation, including the constitution."
Rehn said then that this would be a precondition for formal
talks to start about EU/IMF financial assistance.
The government has not yet addressed these issues.
AID DEAL COULD BE DELAYED
The Hungarian forint and bond yields have
rallied over the past weeks, helped by improved global sentiment
and government pledges to seek a fast agreement with lenders.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who began to back down on the
policies only after the forint plunged to record lows in early
January, has said Hungary could start talks with the
International Monetary Fund and the EU about a deal in early
March.
But further legal debates with the EU could delay the start
of formal talks with lenders, as it is the Commission which
needs to give the green light to aid negotiations.
"Although the government sends its reply to the EU (on
Friday), it does not agree with the Commission's criticism on
all points ... and if the Commission does not accept Hungary's
arguments then there will be further negotiations," said Eszter
Gargyan at Citigroup.
Gargyan said this could further push back the start of
formal aid talks.
"So I think a deal with the EU/IMF could be reached at the
end of May, early June the earliest," she added.
Hungary needs the new funding deal as it has to roll over
about 4 billion euros in external debt this year, on top of
substantial forint-denominated debt expiries.
With foreign investors holding about 40 percent of all
forint-denominated government bonds, the IMF/EU deal is also
vital to restore these investors' confidence in the government's
economic policies, tarnished by a string of unorthodox measures.
