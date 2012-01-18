* Orban to address European Parlt after 1400 GMT
* Govt ready to modify cbank law-Orban tells Bild newspaper
* Compromise needed for IMF/EU to budge on financial support
By Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs
BUDAPEST, Jan 18 Hungary offered
concessions on authoritarian legislation on Wednesday in a
effort to stave off legal action by the European Union and win
an aid package from international lenders.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban's conservative Fidesz party has
faced widespread criticism for tightening control of several
public bodies including the judiciary, central bank and data
protection agency.
He has also lost support in Hungary after sweeping to power
in 2010 but analysts say it may be politically difficult for him
to offer the full retreat that is needed to convince lenders and
secure financial support needed to avert a market meltdown.
Some Hungarians, who have lived through several crises and
waves of austerity since communism collapsed in 1989, feel the
EU is overstepping its authority.
Orban has repeatedly signalled the government will back away
from the controversial laws but still did not make changes in
time to stop the European Union starting legal proceedings on
Tuesday, raising questions about his commitment to change.
"We are open and ready to discuss all problems the EU
Commission brings to us on the basis of serious arguments,"
Orban told Wednesday's edition of Germany's Bild newspaper.
He will address the European Parliament later on Wednesday
to defend the government's position.
Economy Ministry State Secretary Zoltan Csefalvay told
Reuters in Vienna that the government would aim to settle the
legal disputes with the EU as soon as possible and hoped the
country could reach a deal with its lenders in the first quarter
of the year.
RESPECT
The EU gave Hungary one month to makes changes to new laws
on the judiciary, the data protection agency and the central
bank, which were the main reasons for the collapse in aid talks
with the International Monetary Fund last year.
Central Bank Governor Andras Simor said on Wednesday he
expected Orban to live up to his promises to respect the
institution's independence.
"Now it is just a matter of whether the financial (monetary)
council should be increased. If the EU has problems with that,
we will willingly accommodate the demands. Even if it is to the
detriment of the central bank," Bild quoted Orban as saying.
But Orban's reluctance to immediately acquiesce to the
demands of the international community may have helped him with
voters in Hungary.
"They are threatening the sovereignty of the country (the EU
action) and we should protest against this in all forums," said
Zoltan Solymosi, 72, a dentist in Budapest.
Orban is addressing the European Parliament at his own
request and his spokesman has said he would deliver a "defense
of Hungary" against what the spokesman said was attacks from the
political left wing in Europe.
If Hungary fails to satisfy the EU's demands, it could face
a legal procedure with the prospect of ending up at the EU's
highest court. It would also derail its plan to secure aid since
the IMF has said Hungary's first needs the EU's blessing.
Analysts say Hungary, whose economy has come to a
standstill, needs the outside help to restore investor
confidence ruined by the government's unpredictable policies.
The budget deficit is targeted below the EU's 3 percent
limit of economic output this year, but Hungary's debt is rated
in "junk" category by all three main rating agencies.
Even though the government has some cash reserves which
could allow it to roll over debt for a few months, it needs the
financing backstop from lenders to retain access to markets.
(Editing by Anna Willard)