BRUSSELS Jan 17 The European Commission
plans to take legal steps against Hungary over the country's
laws on its central bank, judiciary and data protection, an EU
official said on Tuesday.
The European Union also said that change to Hungary's recent
central bank law was a pre-condition for the resumption of talks
on financial assistance, and that Budapest had one month in
which to respond to the EU's concerns, the official said.
If if failed to respond within a month, Hungary would face
legal action.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the EU's college of
commissioners.
