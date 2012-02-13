BUDAPEST Feb 13 Hungary's government must
defend its stance but work towards an agreement with the
European Union and the International Monetary Fund in the areas
of disputed laws and a planned funding agreement, Prime Minister
Viktor Orban said on Monday.
"We must fight but we must also do this with common sense
and working toward an agreement," Orban told lawmakers in a
short speech opening the spring session of parliament.
"We must proceed in this manner in our talks with the
European Union and the International Monetary Fund, be it
certain issues of central bank regulation, the status of the
ombudsman, the law on the judiciary or the financial safety
net," he said.
"We a chance for good agreements."
