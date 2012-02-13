BUDAPEST Feb 13 Hungary's government must defend its stance but work towards an agreement with the European Union and the International Monetary Fund in the areas of disputed laws and a planned funding agreement, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Monday.

"We must fight but we must also do this with common sense and working toward an agreement," Orban told lawmakers in a short speech opening the spring session of parliament.

"We must proceed in this manner in our talks with the European Union and the International Monetary Fund, be it certain issues of central bank regulation, the status of the ombudsman, the law on the judiciary or the financial safety net," he said.

"We a chance for good agreements."

For main story, see (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than)