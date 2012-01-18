BERLIN Jan 18 Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told a German newspaper on Wednesday his government was willing to negotiate with the European Union in a dispute over a batch of new laws which the EU Commission says does not comply with EU legislation.

"We are open and ready to discuss all problems the EU Commission brings to us on the basis of serious arguments," Orban told Bild daily.

He also said he was willing to accommodate demands made by the EU concerning the independence of Hungary's Central Bank.

"Now it is just a matter of whether the financial council should be increased. If the EU has problems with that, we will willingly accommodate the demands. Even if it is to the detriment of the central bank," Bild quoted Orban as saying.

One of the EU's problems is a new law that allows a government minister to participate in key meetings. The EU's treaty requires central bank independence. The European Commission has said it would take legal action against the Hungarian government over the laws. (Reporting By Alexandra Hudson, Madeline Chambers)