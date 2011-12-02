* EU has threatened court action over $800 million tax
* Hungary says will not abolish tax
BUDAPEST Dec 2 Hungary has told the
European Commission that a special telecommunications sector tax
levied for 2010-2012 did not break EU rules and will not be
abolished, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
Hungary uses the telecom tax, and a range of other windfall
taxes on the retail, energy and financial sectors, to shore up
its budget and comply with the EU's budget deficit ceiling of 3
percent of gross domestic product.
The Commission has said the telecom tax, worth 180 billion
forints ($797 million) over three years, was illegal and it
would take Hungary to the European Court of Justice unless it
complied with the EU's rules.
In a statement to Reuters, the Foreign Ministry said it sent
a letter on Nov. 29 to Brussels in which it insisted that the
tax did not run counter to EU law.
"The sectoral special tax does not aim to influence
corporations' activities or the conditions thereof, but a
temporary extra material contribution from taxpayers who can
bear taxes above and beyond the general tax requirement in order
to improve the balance of the budget," the ministry said.
The taxes, as well as other unorthodox policies, have helped
undermine market confidence in the right-of-centre government,
prompting it to seek a new financial assistance deal from
international lenders, including the EU, last month.
The policies also contributed to a downgrade of Hungary's
debt to non-investment category by Moody's last week, after
which the government said it would work with the lenders closely
to restore confidence.
Hungary's Magyar Telekom, a unit of Deutsche
Telekom paid 27 billion forints in the special tax
last year. Other companies in the telecoms sector include
Vodafone and Telenor.
Special taxes have also been levied on banks, including the
local affiliates of Austrian lenders Erste Bank and
Raiffeisen as well as energy companis including the
domestic oil sector leader MOL.
($1 = 225.7535 Hungarian forints)
